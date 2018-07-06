HOUSTON - Operations were back to normal at Hobby Airport Thursday afternoon after a Boy Scout packed an inactive grenade in his carry-on, causing a nearly hour-long evacuation and 18 flight delays.

The incident, which happened around 4:30 a.m., marked the second major scare at Houston airports in two days, following a Wednesday bomb scare at George Bush Intercontinental Airport that led to the evacuation of the international terminal.

“In the machine, it absolutely looks like a grenade,” said Lt. Charles Reagle of the Houston Police Department, shortly after the all-clear Thursday morning. “If you look at it, if I were to hold it up and show it to you, you would say, ‘That was a grenade.’”

Bill Begley, the spokesperson for the Houston Airport System, said airlines held flights and TSA brought in off-duty screeners to try to clear the backlog.

The 17-year-old behind the scare was able to make his flight. Houston police say they have nothing to charge him with, but he could face federal fines.

On Thursday afternoon, TSA released a photo of the inactive grenade. Officials say anything resembling an explosive item, whether it’s real or inactive, is not allowed in either carry-on bags or checked bags.

TSA officials also sent several photos of recently seized items from both Houston airports, including machetes, a meat cleaver, smoke grenades, throwing stars, throwing knives, a speargun, and even a pill bottle with a folding knife.

Begley says more than 15 million people are expected to pass through both Houston airports between June and late August and asks that passengers help keep things moving by doing their research before showing up for their flight.



“That means understanding what can and cannot be in your bag, whether it’s checked or carry-on,” said Begley. “TSA.gov has a whole list of things that talks about what kind of items, how you should prepare the items, if you are traveling with a properly licensed gun, how are you supposed to be able to travel that way?”



Confiscations of prohibited items are a problem not only at Houston’s airports, but nationwide. During the week of May 21-27, agency officials report finding 84 guns in carry-on bags. They say 70 of those firearms were loaded, including 31 with a round chambered. They also found knives, throwing stars, and cane swords.

TSA recommends passengers unsure of whether to bring an item onto a plane can send them a photo through Twitter or Facebook and receive a response.

The agencies also uses their Instagram account to post photos showing what can and cannot be brought onboard.

