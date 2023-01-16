TSA discovers apparent anti-tank weapon in checked luggage at San Antonio Airport

Some weapons can be transported in checked baggage, according to TSA guidelines, but the owner is required to declare weapons to the airline prior to the flight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at San Antonio International Airport Monday confiscated what appears to be an anti-tank rifle.

TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said officers found the item, which resembles a Carl Gustaf 84mm recoilless rifle, in checked baggage.

The case's owner did not declare any firearms' presence to the airline, prompting TSA agents to confiscate the case.

"We don't see that caliber of weapon very often, thank god," Mancha said.

Today @TSA officers @SATairport discovered this 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage. It was undeclared, as required when traveling with firearms or weapons. Here's info about traveling with firearm. https://t.co/FjDYDrQV0E #Monday #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/ax5sqxHNYX — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 16, 2023

The Carl Gustaf rifle is among the most portable anti-tank weapons. Swedish manufacturers produced the first model in 1946.

It is legal to own anti-tank rifles in Texas, as long as the owner registers the explosive weapon with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and clears intense background checks. Americans may also fly with such weapons, provided they follow the TSA's rules for transporting firearms.

Guns can travel in checked baggage if they're not loaded, stored in a hard-sided container, and if the owner has declared the gun's presence to their airline.

"It's really alarming for anyone who wants to travel with that kind of weapon to not follow the rules that are set," Mancha said. "They're not difficult. They're not a secret."

But two weapons experts tell KENS 5 the confiscated luggage might actually contain a replica Carl Gustaf rifle or an inert display gun.

Flyers can place a replica gun in checked baggage without declaring its presence, but they cannot fly with items that resemble explosives. Mancha could not say whether it'd be okay to fly with a fake Carl Gustaf.

Still, she said, the case's owner should've told TSA or the airline about the item before checking the case.

Mancha said San Antonio police are now handling the case. The Department did not say Monday whether they've charged anyone with a crime related to the incident.

The nation's largest gun show begins in Las Vegas Tuesday. Several planes bound for Las Vegas left San Antonio International Airport Monday, but Mancha could not say where the owner of the confiscated case was flying.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!