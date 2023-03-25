Firefighters uninjured after explosion from truck fire in west Houston

Firefighters were responding to the truck fire at a shopping center near the West Loop.

HOUSTON — No firefighters were injured after a truck fire led to an explosion overnight in west Houston.

Crews with the Houston Fire Department were responding to the truck fire just before 3 a.m. Saturday at a shopping center along the West Loop and Old Katy Road.

When they arrived, we're told the big rig's engine was engulfed in flames. As crews were working to put out the fire, an explosion from the engine area occurred.