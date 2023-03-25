Firefighters uninjured after explosion from truck fire in west Houston

HOUSTON — No firefighters were injured after a truck fire led to an explosion overnight in west Houston.
Crews with the Houston Fire Department were responding to the truck fire just before 3 a.m. Saturday at a shopping center along the West Loop and Old Katy Road.
When they arrived, we're told the big rig's engine was engulfed in flames. As crews were working to put out the fire, an explosion from the engine area occurred.
Thankfully, we're told none of the firefighters were injured in the explosion. The driver of the truck was not inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and officials did not say what started the fire.