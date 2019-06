HOUSTON — A truck crashed into a popular Height’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Video from Air 11 showed a black truck that crashed into a brick wall of Carmalita’s Cuisine, debris covering the top of the truck and water pouring out from the inside. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

The intersection at Studewood Street and East 11th Street was closed while Houston firefighters worked the scene.

No word on if anyone was injured.