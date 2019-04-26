SPRING, Texas — One person has been flown to the Texas Medical Center after a box truck crashed into the carport of a church in Spring.

It happened on Meadow Edge Lane.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.