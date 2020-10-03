HOUSTON — Two separate crashes and a subsequent power outage led to major traffic delays in west Houston early Tuesday morning.

A female pedestrian was killed in one of the crashes, police said.

Houston police reported there was a major crash after 6 a.m. along Highway 6 near Westheimer where a truck ran into a pole. That crashed knocked out power in the area.

About 30 minutes later, a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the same area on Briargreen north of Westheimer.

The resulting investigations and power outage led to major traffic delays in the surrounding neighborhoods.

CenterPoint Energy's website indicated at least 11,000 customers were without power at one point. By 8:30 a.m. the repairs were still underway but only about 5,000 were still without power.

Avoid the area if you can.

There's no word on the condition of the pickup driver who crashed into the utility pole.

