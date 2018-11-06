HOUSTON -- The tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean has a zero percent chance of development over the next two days and a 20 percent chance for development over the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center has now identified the disturbance as "Invest 91L."

As of Wednesday morning the disturbance continued to stir up storms at sea but remained unorganized. At the very least, it will move into the Gulf later this week and give us a very heavy rain potential in southeast Texas for the weekend.

Latest forecast graphic from the NHC

Much of the Houston area is expected to get four to five inches of rain this weekend.

Keep in mind this system could miss us completely or it could develop into a flood or wind threat. With tropical systems, it’s best to prepare for the worst-case scenario – just in case.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

If it becomes a named storm, it would be Beryl.

A hurricane hitting Texas in June isn't unheard of but it certainly isn't a common occurrence. In fact, the last time it happened was back in June of 1986 when Bonnie made landfall near Beaumont as a category one hurricane.

Looking back all the way to 1900, only six hurricanes have hit the Lone Star State in June -- seven if you include Hurricane Audrey. It technically made landfall in extreme southwest Louisiana in 1957 but still brought hurricane conditions to east Texas.

June hurricanes are more common in the Pacific.

© 2018 KHOU