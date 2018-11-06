HOUSTON -- A tropical disturbance in the Gulf is bringing heavy downpours to the Houston area for the early part of the week.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says the coastal counties should be greeted by heavy rainfall early Monday. If you live north of Interstate 10, it should hit in the late morning or early afternoon.

Mathews says it's a 100 percent chance of rain for everyone in and near Houston.

The system in the southern Gulf is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane or tropical storm, however.

Mathews says the chances increased from 10 percent to 20 percent for development, but it is expected to be more of a rain event rather than a hurricane.

Regardless of whether or not a closed-low like tropical depression or tropical storm forms, we'll see periodic heavy rains totaling several inches or more, especially by the coast.

Harris County emergency management officials Sunday called it's a "wait-and-see" situation Monday.

It looks like the highest chances for the heaviest rain will be when people are on the road during their morning and evening commutes.

Officials say the drainage systems can handle the predicted rainfall, but things could get dicey if we get several inches of rain in a particular area, especially any of those already saturated by the weekend's showers.

Lake Houston and Spring Branch are two areas Harris County officials are already watching.

"The big question is, 'Is my house going to flood?' And I think that's a lot people's question ... on a lot of people's minds," said Jeff Linder of the Harris County Flood Control District. "We still have a lot of residents around here that are still repairing the damage to their homes (from Hurricane Harvey last year). So, that's the question.

"Right now, we feel that the majority of the creeks and bayous can handle the forecasted rainfall. But if we do get those isolated higher amounts, we could have some problems. So that's why we want people to be aware of the situation and pay attention."

Latest forecast graphic from the NHC

FORECAST: View the latest weather forecast for Houston

If it becomes a named storm, which is unlikely at this point, it would be Beryl.

A hurricane hitting Texas in June isn't unheard of but it certainly isn't a common occurrence. In fact, the last time it happened was back in June of 1986 when Bonnie made landfall near Beaumont as a category one hurricane.

Looking back all the way to 1900, only six hurricanes have hit the Lone Star State in June -- seven if you include Hurricane Audrey. It technically made landfall in extreme southwest Louisiana in 1957 but still brought hurricane conditions to east Texas.

June hurricanes are more common in the Pacific.

