HOUSTON -- A tropical disturbance in the Gulf could bring heavy downpours to the Houston area this weekend, especially late Father's Day into Monday.

There's a 40 percent chance for scattered storms on Saturday across our area, especially closer to the coast. But it's later in the day Sunday into Monday when we'll want to keep an eye out for heavy rain.

The system in the southern Gulf is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane or tropical storm, however.

“We’re dealing with a 10 percent chance for development, so we’re not really expecting anything organized,” said KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews. “But we are looking at a big plume of moisture heading toward Houston, especially south and southwest. We’re looking at anywhere from three to four inches across much of our area, but rainfall totals of six inches can’t be ruled out.”

Regardless of whether or not a closed-low like tropical depression or tropical storm forms, we'll see periodic heavy rains totaling several inches or more, especially by the coast.

If it becomes a named storm, which is unlikely at this point, it would be Beryl.

A hurricane hitting Texas in June isn't unheard of but it certainly isn't a common occurrence. In fact, the last time it happened was back in June of 1986 when Bonnie made landfall near Beaumont as a category one hurricane.

Looking back all the way to 1900, only six hurricanes have hit the Lone Star State in June -- seven if you include Hurricane Audrey. It technically made landfall in extreme southwest Louisiana in 1957 but still brought hurricane conditions to east Texas.

June hurricanes are more common in the Pacific.

