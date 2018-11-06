HOUSTON -- A tropical disturbance in the Gulf is bringing heavy downpours to the Houston area this Father's Day into the early part of the week.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

The system in the southern Gulf is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane or tropical storm, however.

Meteorologist Blake says the chances increased from 10 percent to 20 percent for development, but it is expected to be more of a rain event rather than a hurricane.

Regardless of whether or not a closed-low like tropical depression or tropical storm forms, we'll see periodic heavy rains totaling several inches or more, especially by the coast.

Latest forecast graphic from the NHC

FORECAST: View the latest weather forecast for Houston

If it becomes a named storm, which is unlikely at this point, it would be Beryl.

A hurricane hitting Texas in June isn't unheard of but it certainly isn't a common occurrence. In fact, the last time it happened was back in June of 1986 when Bonnie made landfall near Beaumont as a category one hurricane.

Looking back all the way to 1900, only six hurricanes have hit the Lone Star State in June -- seven if you include Hurricane Audrey. It technically made landfall in extreme southwest Louisiana in 1957 but still brought hurricane conditions to east Texas.

June hurricanes are more common in the Pacific.

© 2018 KHOU