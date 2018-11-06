HOUSTON - The tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean could bring heavy downpours to the Houston area this weekend, especially Father's Day into Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said the system has moved into the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. While there is only a 10 percent chance for development over the next five days, it's still too early to let our guard down.

The surface trough located over the Yucatan Peninsula is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This activity is expected to move west-northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula and over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday through Saturday.

Development, if any, of this disturbance should be slow to occur due to strong upper-level winds. Further formation chance through five days is now only 10 percent, down from 20 percent.

"The upper Texas coast will experience several days of heavy rainfall Saturday evening into early next week," warned Harris County emergency management on Thursday. "Rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches with isolated higher amounts are possible. Drought conditions will help, but not eliminate a flood risk."

If it becomes a named storm, which is unlikely at this point, it would be Beryl.

A hurricane hitting Texas in June isn't unheard of but it certainly isn't a common occurrence. In fact, the last time it happened was back in June of 1986 when Bonnie made landfall near Beaumont as a category one hurricane.

Looking back all the way to 1900, only six hurricanes have hit the Lone Star State in June -- seven if you include Hurricane Audrey. It technically made landfall in extreme southwest Louisiana in 1957 but still brought hurricane conditions to east Texas.

June hurricanes are more common in the Pacific.

