HOUSTON - The tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean could bring heavy downpours to the Houston area this weekend, especially Father's Day into Monday.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday morning the system now has a low chance for development after it enters the Gulf, but it's too early to let our guard down.

The surface trough located over the Yucatan Peninsula is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This activity is expected to move west-northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula and over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday through Saturday. Development, if any, of this disturbance should be slow to occur due to strong upper-level winds. Further formation chance through five days is now only 10 percent, down from 20 percent.

Latest forecast graphic from the NHC

At the very least, it will move into the Gulf later this week and give us a very heavy rain potential in southeast Texas for the weekend.

Much of the Houston area is expected to get 4 to 6 inches of rain this weekend.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be Beryl.

A hurricane hitting Texas in June isn't unheard of but it certainly isn't a common occurrence. In fact, the last time it happened was back in June of 1986 when Bonnie made landfall near Beaumont as a category one hurricane.

Looking back all the way to 1900, only six hurricanes have hit the Lone Star State in June -- seven if you include Hurricane Audrey. It technically made landfall in extreme southwest Louisiana in 1957 but still brought hurricane conditions to east Texas.

June hurricanes are more common in the Pacific.

