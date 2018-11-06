HOUSTON -- The tropical disturbance we’ve been telling you about in the western Caribbean now has a 20-percent chance of developing as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At the very least, it will move into the Gulf and give us a very heavy rain potential.

This system could miss us completely or it could develop into a flood or wind threat. With tropical systems, it’s best to prepare for the worst-case scenario – just in case.

“It has a 20 percent chance of developing, so we’re watching it like a hawk,” KHOU 1 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be Beryl.

A hurricane hitting Texas in June isn't unheard of but it certainly isn't a common occurrence, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

In fact, the last time it happened was back in June of 1986 when Bonnie made landfall near Beaumont as a category one hurricane.

Looking back all the way to 1900, only six hurricanes have hit the Lone Star State in June -- seven if you include Hurricane Audrey. It technically made landfall in extreme southwest Louisiana in 1957 but still brought hurricane conditions to east Texas.

June hurricanes are more common in the Pacific. Hurricane Bud, now swirling off the west coast of Mexico, is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane and impact both Mexico and the Southwest U.S. over the next few days.

