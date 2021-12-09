Live updates: Lake Houston water level lowered, Harris County Public Health closes COVID sites

KHOU 11 is following the storm. You can find all the latest updates on this page.

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf and is expected to impact Southeast Texas starting today.

Nicholas is forecasted to be a slow-moving storm that will produce very heavy rainfall for Texas and Louisiana coastal counties, as well as areas further inland, for the next several days.

PROJECTED TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

Sunday, September 12

3 p.m. -- According to the City of Houston, Lake Houston was scheduled to be lowered to 41.5 feet today at noon in anticipation of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

2:12 p.m. — Texas-New Mexico Power, which delivers power to more than 130,000 homes and businesses in Brazoria and Galveston counties, is preparing for possible power outages due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, according to the company.

TNMP warns customers should prepare for the possibility of outages lasting for 24-48 hours or even for many days. They have already sent addition crews to the area to assist with power restoration if needed.

1:48 p.m. — Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring intense rain and possibly flooding to the Houston and Galveston area of the next three to four days. Some businesses in downtown Galveston have already started preparations.

TS #Nicholas expected to bring heavy rain and flooding to SE Texas over the next few days. Some shops in #Galveston already making preparations.

1 p.m. — Chief Meteorologist David Paul gave the latest from the 1 p.m. update on Tropical Storm Nicholas.

11:40 a.m. — Harris County Public Health has closed all COVID testing and vaccination sites Monday, Sept. 12 due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

🚨#HARRISCOUNTY!



Due to the inclement weather that #TropicalStormNicholas is expected to bring into our area, all Testing and Vaccination Sites are closed Monday 09/13/2021.



Due to the inclement weather that #TropicalStormNicholas is expected to bring into our area, all Testing and Vaccination Sites are closed Monday 09/13/2021.

11:30 a.m. — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has activated the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management to Level 3 – increased Readiness - in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

10 a.m. — Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for the Southeast Texas coastline ahead of Nicholas' impact.

Tropical Storm #Nicholas has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Forecast to be a slow-mover and produce very heavy rainfall for SE TX.