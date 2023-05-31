x
Bun B: Trill Burgers brick-and-mortar opening in less than a month

Trill Burgers brick-and-mortar will be located in the Montrose area at 3607 S Shepherd Drive, which is right off the Southwest Freeway near Richmond Avenue.

HOUSTON — Good news to all your burger enthusiasts out there, especially the ones who like their burgers smashed and drizzled with a bit of "trill."

Bun B announced on his Instagram Wednesday that the Trill Burgers brick-and-mortar location will be opening in less than a month

That location will be the old James Coney Island building at 3607 S Shepherd Drive, which is right off the Southwest Freeway near Richmond Avenue.

Trill Burgers has become one of the most popular burgers in Houston -- move over Whataburger -- since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The burgers first started making an appearance at pop-up events across the city before making it to the big leagues. The burgers have been a staple at the Houston rodeo for the past two years and have even made an appearance at Coachella.

If less than a month is too long of a wait for you to get your mouth around one of the smashburgers topped with caramelized onions and trill sauce, then you can purchase a ticket to a Houston Dynamo game or any event happening at Shell Energy Stadium where you will find Trill Burgers in Section 130.

Trill Burgers also has a stand at NRG Park. 

