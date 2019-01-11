HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Haunted by the coldest night of the year, people used hoodies and jackets to cover some children’s costumes in northwest Harris County.

Groups spent more than an hour walking between homes in the Copperbrook subdivision. Mike Piel, his three children and fiancée Katrina Lacson mostly shrugged off the weather. The children told KHOU 11 it is never too cold to trick-or-treat.

“I almost stayed back and did candy duty (at home), but I was like no, I’ll come too,” Lacson said.

“It really is cold out here,” said Kali Glenn, a trick-or-treater whose mom drove her around to stay warm. “But I guess I’m good because I have a jacket on. It kind of makes me feel like you (have to) keep getting in and out of a car because you don’t want to be cold all night.”

“There’s less people out maybe because of the cold,” said Mathew Adetoro, who took his 1-year-old son around in an SUV.

“I grew up in Chicago, man,” Piel said. “This is a normal Halloween for me, brother. For (my children), it’s an experience for them.”

“These kids will push through when there’s candy involved,” Lacson added.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter