'Truly one-of-a-kind' | Triangle House in the Heights is up for sale

When contemporary architect Allen Bianchi saw the shape of the small lot near the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, he knew he had to get creative.

HOUSTON — One of the most unique houses in one of Houston’s hottest neighborhoods is on the market.

The Triangle House at 530 Oxford is listed for $675,000 on HAR.com.

The head-turner was designed by contemporary architect Allen Bianchi, according to Paper City Magazine.

When Bianchi saw the shape of the 2,048-square foot lot near the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, he knew he had to get creative.

“Allen was captivated by the opportunity to create a 'piece of art' on such a unique lot,” the owners wrote in a letter to prospective buyers. “He designed the home and we used his plans to win against nine other offers for the lot.”

Bianchi also made the most of the ultra-modern indoor space in the three-story, 3,067-square-foot.

“This home was designed with the concept of zero wasted space, in which form follows function,” the HAR.com listing says.

Photos: Triangle House in the Heights up for sale 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

There are two bedrooms, two full baths, a chef’s kitchen and large office space. The current owners turned the third floor into a gallery.

The couple said they chose the Heights because it reminded them of Austin.

“When we started looking for lots to build our first home together, we knew we wanted to be in The Heights. I am from the Austin area and it was the only neighborhood in Houston that reminded me of all of the things I loved about Austin.”