SEABROOK – Cellphone video shows an off-duty Seabrook Police officer body slam someone then pull his gun on a teenage girl.

“They were trespassing,” Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright said.

Despite warning signs, a group of four teens and a 21-year-old man jumped a locked pool gate at Villas on the Bay apartments.

“We were just planning a swim because it was one of our friend’s birthday,” Sara Carlin, a witness, said.

That friend living there invited the group to celebrate. She went topless, the teens said.

A neighbor called the complex courtesy officer who was off-duty but works for Seabrook Police. He showed up in plain clothes. However, he showed his badge and called for backup right away, according to Chief Wright.

The teens said otherwise.

“That unknown man walked up to us and said the pool was closed and we shouldn’t be in there,” Karley Budai, a witness said.

“That man did not identify himself as an officer of the law at any point,” Johnathan Johnson, who was arrested said.

When asked, Johnson refused to show identification, resisted arrest and fought with the officer for a minute and a half, the officer told investigators.

“(The officer’s) story is a crock,” Johnson said. “I have five female witnesses who were there.”

“He did not identify himself,” Carlin said.

“For all I knew, I thought I was getting robbed,” Johnson said. “I really thought I was going to die. The look in his face whenever he had his hands around my throat... scared me.”

After seeing Johnson slammed, Budai, 15, hit the officer in his head. That officer responded by pulling his gun. He considered arresting the girl for assault and her group for trespassing. He did not.

However, the officer did arrest Johnson for resisting arrest. Johnson spent two days in jail.

“If I knew he was a cop I would not have hit him like that,” Budai said. “It’s stupid. But I obviously hit him because he’s beating up someone. That’s just not normal.”

“Knowing in full context I don’t have a problem at this point just looking at the video and what I know,” Chief Wright said. “We can always improve. But you have to understand when you are making an arrest and someone is resisting, it is difficult.”

