MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A lawsuit has been filed against Washington Redskins star Trent Williams for the removal of his dogs from his Missouri City home.

This comes on the heels of the football player being cited following an investigation into an incident involving his dogs that left a neighbor’s dog dead.

Jerry and Linda Flowers are suing Williams for the death of their 3-year-old black lab, Sandy. They are seeking monetary damages for the brutal killing of their dog.

They have also filed an injunction to remove Williams' "illegal" pit bulls from his backyard and applied for an injunction to prevent Williams from continuing his "illegal backyard pit bull commercial enterprise."

On Dec. 17, KHOU 11 reported that Williams was cited after it was discovered he had multiple violations including exceeding the number of pets allowed for a residence, the pets not being registered with the city and them failing to have the required vaccinations.

According to the lawsuit, Williams owns approximately 10 to 12 pit bulls, who are all located at his Missouri City home in The Manors at Silver Ridge. Deed restrictions prevent him from having more than two dogs on his property.

The suit also alleged that Williams' dog frequently escape his property, run at large and terrorize his neighbors, including children.

"Trent Williams has shown that he’s not responsible, so all the dogs should leave," said attorney John Kovach. "Trent Williams is in the NFL and he thinks he’s above the law. We don’t care that you’re in the NFL. You’re not above the law. You have to follow the law. These dogs need proper and adequate upkeep. They’re not doing that right now."

Missouri City Animal Control is continuing their investigation into the incident.

