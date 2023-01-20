Firefighters rescue man trapped in trench in west Houston, HFD says

The trench was about 10 feet deep, HFD said. The workers tried using a backhoe to rescue the man before firefighters were finally called in to help.

HOUSTON — Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a trench near a west Houston home, according to the Houston Fire Department.

This happened just before 11 a.m. on Riverview Way just north of Woodway Drive.

HFD said three workers were working on a sewer line and excavation with no oversight when the trench collapsed. One of the workers had been trying to shore up the walls when it happened.

When crews arrived at the scene, they struggled to free the worker since his foot was trapped under dirt that had been saturated by the rain Friday morning. Heavy rescue equipment was called in, along with the gas company since there was concern over gas lines.

The worker was eventually pulled out and taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

HFD said that crews should follow safety precautions and that there is oversight in order to make sure incidents like this do not happen.