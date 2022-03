This happened in a neighborhood in the 5700 block of Pinewilde Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A tree trimmer was injured Monday after deputies said he came in contact with live powerlines while working a job.

This happened in a neighborhood in the 5700 block of Pinewilde Drive.

Details are limited, but Air 11 flew over the scene and saw a man who appeared to be hanging from a harness.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Spring and Champions fire departments.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.