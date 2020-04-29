Tree crashes into Huntsville man's bedroom overnight, killing him

Powerful winds knocked down several trees throughout Southeast Texas early Wednesday.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A tree fell into a Huntsville man's home early Wednesday morning, killing him, police said.

The top portion of the tree fell into the home in the 100 block of Samantha Lane around 3:15 a.m. after strong storms raced south through east Texas.

The tree crashed into the home's master bedroom, killing the man, who police said was in his 40s. Officials have not released the man's identity.

The rest of the man's family was able to get out of the mobile home safely.