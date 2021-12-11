'When it all got real' | HFD logs paint timeline of Astroworld Festival chaos

The trouble reportedly started well before Travis Scott took the stage

HOUSTON — Friday marks one week since the Astroworld concert took a deadly turn.

Ever since, we've been working to piece together a timeline of what exactly happened. Now, new Houston Fire Department documents give us our best look at the chaos as it unfolded in real time.

It is 11 pages that give excruciating detail about what police, fire and EMS were facing that day. And it makes it clear that the event was out of control before it even started.

The video captured the chaos in broad daylight. Nearly 12 hours before Travis Scott even took the stage, HFD reports concert-goers had breached the main gate. That was at 9:23 a.m.

By 10:02 a.m., there were reports of fences damaged and no control of participants.

Three hours later, just before 1 p.m., things hadn't improved. There were reports of bolt cutters being used to enter the venue.

By 1:59 p.m., some injuries were already reported as crowds rushed merchandise stands. Throughout the afternoon, there were constant reports of people "jumping fences" and others rushing an NRG Park gate.

By 4:54 p.m., HPD reported "dangerous crowd conditions"

We know HPD Chief Troy Finner met with Travis Scott about concerns that afternoon, but the show went on.

"I had no reason to believe it wasn't going to be safe," Finner said.

At 5:05 p.m., crowd estimates stood at 26,000. Officials believed 3,000 to 5,000 of them had illegally breached security to access the site.

Four hours later, the crowd had exploded to 55,000 people.

Scott took the stage at 9:06 p.m.

Twelve minutes later came the first report of an individual with crush injury struggling to breathe.

Ten minutes after, at 9:28 p.m., an HFD official writes "This is when it all got real."

At 9:30 p.m., there were reports of multiple people trampled and passed out at the front of the stage.

At 9:32 p.m., Houston police reported an unconscious female in the middle of a massive crowd.

A minute later, there were more reports of multiple people down in the chaos.

By 9:35 p.m., the 911 calls started coming in. At least five reported unconscious persons and CPR in progress.

At 9:38 p.m., Houston officials said a mass casualty incident had occurred. Chief Finner says HPD told event personnel to shut down the event once CPR was underway.

"The ultimate authority to end the show is with production and the entertainer," Chief Finner said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Travis Scott briefly stopped performing a couple of times, but the concert continued for nearly 40 minutes. Scott’s team maintained he did not know what was happening.

"It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out about the tragedy and how it unfolded,” said Travis Scott spokesperson Stephanie Rawlings Blake.