Travis Scott will not perform at Day N Vegas festival this weekend

Day N Vegas announced via Twitter that Scott's headlining performance on Saturday would not happen.

HOUSTON — Travis Scott will not be performing at the three-day Day N Vegas festival this weekend.

Scott was originally scheduled to perform on Saturday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. He was the day's headlining performance.

It's unclear exactly why he was removed from the schedule, but according to the festival's Twitter account, "security and safety of all attending" the festival "has been and is always top priority.

Scott's performance at his own Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston last Friday ended after one day of performances and eight deaths. Hundreds more were injured.