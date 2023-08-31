Travis Scott adds two more Texas shows to his tour, but neither are in Houston

The Houston rapper added second shows in Austin and Dallas

HOUSTON — Travis Scott has added two more shows in Texas to his Utopia Circus Maximus tour, but neither are in Houston.

According to a news release from Live Nation, Scott added second dates in Austin and Dallas. He was originally playing at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday, October 17, but according to Live Nation, a second show for American Airlines Center was added for October 18. He was also already playing at Moody Center in Austin on Tuesday, November 21. He's added a second show for Wednesday, November 22.

There are still no shows scheduled for Houston. A few weeks ago, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that Scott would be performing in Houston on the tour, but when the official schedule came out, the Bayou City was left off.

On Aug. 8, Turner said Scott and his promoters booked Toyota Center for a date in October. But this past Tuesday, Live Nation said a Houston show was not currently planned for the North American tour.

When Turner made his announcement, the Houston Police Officers Union said in a statement that they were in "complete disbelief" that the city would allow a Scott concert after what happened at Astroworld Festival, and called on the city's elected officials to "stand up and say, not in our city, not again!"

Scott was found not criminally responsible for the deadly incident by a Harris County grand jury, but there are several civil lawsuits stemming from that night that have yet to be settled.

Here's the full statement from Live Nation on Tuesday, August 29:

"The routing that was previously leaked was not accurate. The tour informed many outlets that the routing they reported on was not confirmed or final. The announcement that went out today contains the official routing for the Travis Scott UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour. As it stands now, there is not currently a Houston stop."