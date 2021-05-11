Headed to the Astroworld festival? Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Headed to Travis Scott's Astroworld festival?
The two-day festival will be happening at NRG Stadium on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, and if you're one of the lucky people to score a ticket, there are a few things you need to know before you go.
All proceeds from the Astroworld festival will be donated to Travis Scott’s charity, the Cactus Jack Foundation. The nonprofit was made to help young people access education and creative resources for long-term success.
What time does the festival start?
NRG will open the festival grounds at 1 p.m. Festival-goers can enter via the Blue Lot.
Parking info
The parking rate is $30 per space. The festival's official parking gates are the Orange and Blue lots. ADA parking is in Blue Lot 16.
If you're taking Uber, Lyft or any other rideshare, pick-up and drop-off is at Gate 5.
NRG park is prohibiting overnight parking, camping or RV parking.
Is there a COVID policy?
Attendees must have a printed negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination along with a valid state-issued ID.
Prohibited items
- Backpacks and purses
- Selfie sticks
- Coolers
- Strollers
- Wagons
- Tents
- Large umbrellas
- Sleeping bags
- Chairs of any kind
- Unauthorized vending/soliciting materials (promotional stickers, flyers, commodities, etc.)
- Aerosol or compressed cans containers (including sunscreen)
- Remote-controlled vehicles
- All weapons and firearms
- Air horns, whistles and noisemakers
- Video recorders, audio recorders and professional camera equipment
- batteries
- Sealed packages of any kind (bottles, cans, coolers, containers) and outside food or beverage
- Fireworks
- Frisbees, inflatable objects (beach balls, swim equipment, etc.),
- Illegal substances
- Laser pointers/pens
- Skateboards, hoverboards
- UAVs and drones.
All bags will be searched. Prohibited items surrendered to security will not be returned.
Items that are allowed
- Small clutch bags
- Clear fanny packs/waist packs
- One gallon clear zip-top bag
- Clear drawstring bags
- Hydration packs with one additional pocket (must be empty upon entry). Backpack with a hydration pouch is NOT considered acceptable under these rules.
- Reusable water bottle or CamelBak (must be empty upon entry)
- Sunscreen (non-aerosol)
- Blankets
- Umbrellas (small hand-held style)
- Electronic cigarettes/vapes/juices
- Ponchos
- Instant film cameras
- Disposable/pocket-sized cameras (No DSLRs)
Astroworld festival 2021 lineup
Day One (Friday)
- Travis Scott at 8:45 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on Friday
Day Two (Saturday)
- SZA at 7:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Lil Baby at 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Roddy Ricch at 5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Don Toliver at 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Toro Y Moi at 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Master P at 1:40 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.
- Metro Boomin at 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Young Thug YSL at 8:45 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Bad Bunny at 7 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.
- Baby Keem at 5:45 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
- Chief Keef at 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sheck Wes at 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sofaygo at 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Tame Impala at 7:45 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- 21 Savage at 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Earth Wind & Fire at 5:15 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- Maxo Kream + Houston Allstars at 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Teezo Touchdown at 1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.