Headed to the Astroworld festival? Here's what you need to know

The two-day festival is Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6.

HOUSTON — Headed to Travis Scott's Astroworld festival?

The two-day festival will be happening at NRG Stadium on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, and if you're one of the lucky people to score a ticket, there are a few things you need to know before you go.

All proceeds from the Astroworld festival will be donated to Travis Scott’s charity, the Cactus Jack Foundation. The nonprofit was made to help young people access education and creative resources for long-term success.

What time does the festival start?

The festival begins at 2 p.m.

NRG will open the festival grounds at 1 p.m. Festival-goers can enter via the Blue Lot.

Parking info

The parking rate is $30 per space. The festival's official parking gates are the Orange and Blue lots. ADA parking is in Blue Lot 16.

If you're taking Uber, Lyft or any other rideshare, pick-up and drop-off is at Gate 5.

NRG park is prohibiting overnight parking, camping or RV parking.

Is there a COVID policy?

Attendees must have a printed negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination along with a valid state-issued ID.

Prohibited items

Backpacks and purses

Selfie sticks

Coolers

Strollers

Wagons

Tents

Large umbrellas

Sleeping bags

Chairs of any kind

Unauthorized vending/soliciting materials (promotional stickers, flyers, commodities, etc.)

Aerosol or compressed cans containers (including sunscreen)

Remote-controlled vehicles

All weapons and firearms

Air horns, whistles and noisemakers

Video recorders, audio recorders and professional camera equipment

batteries

Sealed packages of any kind (bottles, cans, coolers, containers) and outside food or beverage

Fireworks

Frisbees, inflatable objects (beach balls, swim equipment, etc.),

Illegal substances

Laser pointers/pens

Skateboards, hoverboards

UAVs and drones.

All bags will be searched. Prohibited items surrendered to security will not be returned.

Items that are allowed

Small clutch bags

Clear fanny packs/waist packs

One gallon clear zip-top bag

Clear drawstring bags

Hydration packs with one additional pocket (must be empty upon entry). Backpack with a hydration pouch is NOT considered acceptable under these rules.

Reusable water bottle or CamelBak (must be empty upon entry)

Sunscreen (non-aerosol)

Blankets

Umbrellas (small hand-held style)

Electronic cigarettes/vapes/juices

Ponchos

Instant film cameras

Disposable/pocket-sized cameras (No DSLRs)

Astroworld festival 2021 lineup

Day One (Friday)

Travis Scott at 8:45 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on Friday

Day Two (Saturday)