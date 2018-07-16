On Sunday, July 15, 2018, my family and I boarded a plane at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and headed to Heathrow Airport to begin our European vacation in the beautiful city of London. This is our first family vacation in Europe and we have a jam packed itinerary. We arrived safely after a long flight.

I invite you to follow me on my journey throughout Europe as I document highlights in my travel blog. Follow me on Facebook for photos and tidbits I will post throughout my journey. See you soon, mate!

July 15, 2018

European Vacation

Day 1: London

We are surrounded by history. Love the Thames and the architecture. Beautiful buildings old and new everywhere you look. Our tour officially starts tomorrow with more London sightseeing.We are considering a side trip to Stonehenge. Has anyone done it? Do you think it is worth burning a half day?

The photos show our view from the hotel. We visited the Tower Bridge which is relatively new by London standards, built in 1894. We rode the tube and it turns out a lot of the ride wasn’t in a tube at all! We made it out to Wimbledon for the final day. This is as close as we got to watching an actual tennis match. I had to try traditional English fish 'n chips. Honestly, same as I’ve eaten 100x stateside. People everywhere are watching the World Cup Final. Most of them are very happy French tourists. Check out the 1000 year old Tower Castle right in the heart of the city. It was built to protect the Crown Jewels. We ended the day by crashing a Scottish/Pakistani wedding reception. Bagpipes included. Take that Vince Vaughn!

July 16, 2018

European Vacation

Day 2: London

My family and I hit all the big spots on a sightseeing tour this morning then walked about 6 miles this afternoon. We pulled out the wallets and shopped at Harrods in Knightsbridge, strolled through Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens and then to Kensington Palace where the “Young Royals” live - Princes William and Harry and their families. Watch for more highlights from Brussels and Amsterdam tomorrow.

Today's photos included Buckingham Palace which is the most visited place in the UK. I believe it - so crowded today! And, the Queen is inside right now. You can tell because her flag is flying above the gates. A friendly “Bobby”. The slang term for London officers comes from Robert Peel, the man who formed the department in 1829. We saw Big Ben covered in scaffolding. Renovations will take another 3 1/2 years to complete. We visited the spectacular Prince Albert Memorial in Kensington Gardens: Queen Victoria built it to honor her late husband in 1861. Check out my photo of a telephone booth. What am I supposed to do with this thing? I am such a big historian and enjoyed my visit to the Abraham Lincoln statue in Parliament Square. Lincoln is one of 6 U.S. Presidents honored here (Washington, FDR, Eisenhower, JFK, Reagan)

July 16, 2018

European Vacation

Day 2: London

The big highlight before we left London was the changing of the Queen Elizabeth guard at Kensington Palace. This is one of Britain's most recognizable ceremonies. All the guardsmen were wearing their bear skin hats, a military band led the old guard away from the Kensington Palace grounds. The new regiment of infantry soldiers was now on duty and in charge of protecting the palace as they've done for more than 450 years.

July 17, 2018

European Vacation

Day 3: Brussels

Coming soon!

