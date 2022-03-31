Transgender Day of Visibility: Montrose Center stands with LGBTQ+ community

The Biden administration on Thursday marked Transgender Day of Visibility.

HOUSTON — March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility. It is a day dedicated to promoting inclusiveness and raising awareness about discrimination the trans community experiences.

Last year, the trans community experienced unprecedented violence. The Biden administration on Thursday marked the day.

“You’re so brave. You belong. And we have your back," said President Biden.

In Houston, the Montrose Center, which hopes to empower the LGBTQ+ community, is asking its supporters and allies to stand with the trans community.

“They are some of the most marginalized in our community. We’ve seen repeatedly, especially over the last year that the trans community specifically has been attacked at all levels," said Austin Davis Ruiz with the Montrose Center.

He said the center offers trans-specific, peer-led support groups as well as other services.

“We have counselors here that offer counseling and therapy for people that might have transition-related needs," said Ruiz.

He said they need to make more of an effort to emphasize the ‘T’ in LGBTQ.

Ruiz said most issues addressed in the equality movement are about cisgender roles like marriage equality and employment.

“And we really don’t think about what happens to our trans community members,” Ruiz said. “We don’t really think about things like public accommodations, about being able to use to the restroom at which gender you identify, about playing on sports teams at your school.”

Ruiz said there is still a long way to go in the fight for trans rights but supporting them starts with listening to them.