Training jet goes down near NAS Kingsville, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Navy training jet crashed just after 12:30 p.m. near Kingsville, officials from Naval Air Station Kingsville confirmed.
The T-45 Goshawk was approaching NAS Kingsville when the aircraft went down in an empty field, officials said. The pilot was able to eject safely but is being taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, according to officials.
There is no other information at this time. We will post updates here as they are received.
