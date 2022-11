The teen's father said his 17-year-old daughter was walking on the tracks near North Picnic Lane when she was hit and killed.

HOUSTON — A girl walking on train tracks near Memorial Park was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old victim was walking on the tracks near North Picnic Lane around 3:30 p.m. when the train hit her, according to her father.

The girl's father said she was with her friends at the time and they were on a bridge that runs over Memorial Drive.

No one else was hurt.

Officers were questioning witnesses to learn more.