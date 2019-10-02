HOUSTON — A person was hit by a train in east downtown Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

A Union Pacific train was traveling north and hit the person, who was dead when officers arrived at the scene.

There was no information immediately released about the person who was hit.

This happened at Sampson and McKinney streets.

The scene is still active.

