Train derailment in western Minnesota prompts evacuations in Raymond

RAYMOND, Minnesota — Residents in western Raymond, Minnesota were evacuated early Thursday morning after a train derailed and several rail cars started on fire.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, numerous rail cars from a BNSF Railway train derailed on the western edge of Raymond at around 1 a.m. According to BNSF, four cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire. No injuries have been reported.

Residents within a half-mile of the derailment were asked to leave their homes and no travel into Raymond is being advised as crews continue their efforts to contain the fire. Law enforcement officers and other EMS assisted with the evacuations, according to a release.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 23 is closed from Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 2. Traffic is being detoured by local flaggers.

BNSF said the train is about 22 cars and was hauling mixed freight. Field personnel with the train company are responding to the site and "working closely with local first responders."

Officials say the main track is blocked with no timetable of when it may reopen. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

