2 killed in crash involving train and vehicle in Liberty County, DPS says

The crash happened at the crossing near N. Martin Luther King Drive and W. Main St. in Ames, according to Union Pacific.

AMES, Texas — Two people were killed in Liberty County Monday morning when a train crashed into their vehicle. 

Union Pacific said the vehicle was at a crossing near N. Martin Luther King Dr. and W. Main St. in Ames, west of Liberty.

Both people in the vehicle were killed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

No one on the train was hurt.

DPS  and Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash that happened around 10:30 a.m.

Air 11 is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

 

