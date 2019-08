HOUSTON — A big rig leaving a gas station was struck by a train in the Galena Park area early Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 9700 block of Clinton Drive at about 3:30 a.m. There were no early reports of serious injuries or death.

Houston police called in a heavy duty wrecker to move the damaged truck out of the way.

The wreckage caused a traffic back-up on Clinton Drive as other truckers had to turn around and find another way out of the Port of Houston area.

