Three lanes are blocked on Southbound I-610 East Loop near Clinton due to a heavy truck accident. The right shoulder lane is also closed.

Ambulances and police units are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

We're told a HAZMAT crew is also on the scene cleaning up a spill. At this time, it's unclear what chemical is leaking from the tanker.

