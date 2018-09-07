WHARTON COUNTY, Texas -- A large tanker truck crashed and caught fire on Highway 59/I-69 between Wharton and Beasley early Monday.
Views from Air 11 show two trucks were involved in the incident.
KHOU 11 viewer Brittney Holmes says the driver made it out safe, but video shows both sides of the highway are impacted by the fire.
Photos: Tanker truck fire shuts down 59 between Wharton and Beasley
The truck caught fire in the southbound lanes near FM 212.
As of 9:45 a.m. all lanes are impacted in both directions. Views from Air 11 show the cab of the truck completely burned.
Drivers should use Highways 60 and 90 to travel between Wharton and Fort Bend County.
Map: View Houston traffic conditions