Traffic alert: Gas leak slowing traffic along the Southwest Freeway

There is no shelter-in-place order at this time, but residents are asked to avoid the area for now.

HOUSTON — A gas leak has been reported near a construction zone along the Southwest Freeway Wednesday morning.

Houston firefighters were dispatched to the leak just before 9 a.m. Hazmat crews are working with CenterPoint to stop the leak from a 3-inch pipe.

As of 11:45 a.m., Houston Transtar reports that response to the leak is slowing outbound traffic along the freeway with two lanes being closed.

The feeder road along the Southwest Freeway should also be avoided.