Trae tha Truth giving 100 families free gas

HOUSTON — Houston artist, activist and philanthropist Trae tha Truth is hosting a gas giveaway during his "Trae Day Weekend" with his nonprofit organization, Relief Gang.

The Houston icon said he will be giving 100 families free gas.

The families will be chosen at random, Trae said on his Instagram page.

You must fill out this form for a chance to win. You can also email reliefgang@gmail.com for more information.

Trae Day Weekend is from July 21 to July 24. The exact date and location of the free gas will only be released to those chosen.

Trae tha Truth's Relief Gang supports communities by providing assistance to those in need.

Relief Gang has been on the frontlines of many natural disasters not only in Houston but across the nation.

Just recently, Trae was in Uvalde to support the families who lost loved ones in a school shooting. He met with several of the victims' families and even attended some of the funerals.

Trae tha Truth's Relief Gang really started to make headlines during Hurricane Harvey, when no less than 50 inches of rain pummeled the Houston area. Trae and his team immediately jumped into action by rescuing dozens of residents from their homes and setting up supply drives for those in need.

One year after Harvey, Relief Gang made their way to the Carolinas to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence and in 2020 the group headed to Louisiana to help the victims of Hurricane Laura.

Trae has also been an active voice in the community, protesting against police brutality.