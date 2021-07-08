Trae Tha Truth partners with The Cru youth football to help inner-city Houston kids

The league was formed to help excel, highlight and elevate inner-city youth from all over Houston and its suburbs.

HOUSTON — Houston rapper and activist Trae Tha Truth is teaming up with a youth football league aimed to give inner-city youth in Houston opportunities in the sport they may not have otherwise.

Trae is partnering with The Cru Little League Football, an organization with 300 youth players throughout Houston and the surrounding areas.

“My son Houston and nephew play for The Cru,” Trae said. “They have joined a family of 300-plus kids -- some of the best talents throughout the city, so I decided to step up and take a deeper role.”

The league, founded 3 years ago by Trey Andrew and Quinton Antoine, was formed to help excel, highlight and elevate inner-city youth from all over Houston and its suburbs.

“We want to create those opportunities and expose kids to players of all talent levels and offer access to coaching and competition, regardless of their socio-economic background,” Andrew said.

The Cru has teams in Katy, Richmond, Huntsville, Texas City, Sugar Land, Channelview and as far as Haverstock.