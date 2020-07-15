Trae tha Truth, Kenny Stills among 87 arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Porsha Williams was also among those arrested.

HOUSTON — Houston artist Trae tha Truth and Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills were among 87 people arrested following a protest Tuesday night outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The protest was in demand for arrests of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.

"Today was a good day for [Cameron] to have us arrested...that's cool but how about you use that same energy for the cops who killed #BreonnaTaylor...I got time today...I sat in jail and I'm back out applying pressure...#FreeDaGuys #justiceforbreonnataylor," Trae tha Truth said in social media post.

A video posted to Instagram Wednesday morning shows Trae tha Truth being released from jail in Louisville, Kentucky. He's met with applause and a group of supporter.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Porsha Williams was also among those arrested. Williams was released from Metro Corrections Wednesday morning.

Stills is charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. The charges match those of the other 86 arrested.

Sgt. Lamont Washington, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said protesters at Cameron's home were given the opportunity to leave the location and remaining there would be “unlawful," and they chose not to leave.

At this time, Stills remains in custody.

Conner Farrel with WHAS 11 contributed to this report.

