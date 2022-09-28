Houston rapper helps stock closet at HISD school meant to help students experiencing homelessness

Trae Tha Truth helped convert an HISD classroom into a store-like experience for students experiencing homelessness.

HOUSTON — A popular Houston rapper is continuing his philanthropic work around the city.

Trae Tha Truth has a reputation for helping out the community, and on Wednesday, he was at it again.

Trae converted an HISD classroom into a store-like experience for students experiencing homelessness.

The Truth's Do Good Closet at Young Elementary School in Sunnyside was once an empty classroom but now helps students get the things they need to succeed for free.

"So you have some kids that eat lunch and they won't again until tomorrow because they don't have, you know, they don't have a place to stay, let alone a place to cook or eat anything," Trae said.

There is non-perishable food provided by Kroger, clothing, shoes, supplies and more. It's all free to the students who need it most.

"At this particular campus, we serve a large population of homeless students who have a variety of needs from food to clothes to supplies and toiletries and Trae has filled up our closet with all the things our students and community need," Young Elementary principal Shanica Mitchell said.

The Do Good Closet at Young is hopefully the first of many. The plan is for more to open at other HISD schools where the population of homeless students is high.