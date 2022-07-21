x
Here's what's happening on 'Trae Day Weekend'

Trae Day Weekend runs from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.

HOUSTON — "Trae Day Weekend" is officially here and the Houston artist, activist and philanthropist promises a weekend full of community service and fun!

Trae The Truth posted the itinerary for the weekend, which includes a gas giveaway, giving ice cream to the homeless and a lot of partying.

Trae Day Weekend

Thursday, July 21

  • Noon — Trae throws the first pitch at the Astros game
  • 1 p.m. —  Gas Card Giveaway at private location. Individuals will be chosen at random. You must fill out a form for a chance to win.
  • 4 to 8 p.m. — Kids Flip n Fun Trampoline Park Takeover: 5379 W Richey Road
  • 7 p.m. — Ride with Trae Bike Ride: 301 Milam Street
  • 11 p.m. — Welcome to Trae Day Weekend at Kamp: 6025 Westheimer Road
  • 2 a.m. — After hours party at G5: 6333 Richmond Avenue

Friday, July 22

  • 11 a.m. Community event: Location TBA
  • Noon  Free Gas Giveaway at private location. Individuals will be chosen at random. You must fill out a form for a chance to win.
  • 2:30 p.m.  Giving away ice cream and cold products to the homeless: Corner of Chartres and Congress
  • 8 p.m. Trae the Truth Unplugged Concert with live band: 520 Texas Avenue
  • Midnight TraeDay official after party: 2401 San Jacinto Street
  • 2 a.m. After Hours party at Area 29: 9301 Bissonnet Street

Saturday, July 23

  • Noon to 2 p.m. TraeDay brunch: Private location
  • 3 to 8 p.m. TraeDay Family Funday Festival: 12131 Kirby Drive
  • 7 to 9 p.m. — TraeDay Day Party: 1505 St Emanuel Street
  • 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. — 90/2000s Party: 2402 Austin Street
  • 2 a.m. TraeDay Late Night Casino/Strip Club Party: 11078 Veterans Memorial #450

Sunday, July 24

  • Noon to 3 p.m. Celebrity kickball game: 6100 Main Street
  • 4 to 6 p.m. — TraeDay Kickback Day Party: 2415 Main Street
  • 6 p.m.  Funny By Nature Comedy Festival: 1204 Caroline Street
  • Midnight TraeDay Weekend Grand Finale: 3333 Raleigh Street
  • 2 a.m. After Hours Party at P10: 6134 Richmond Avenue

