Here's what's happening on 'Trae Day Weekend'

HOUSTON — "Trae Day Weekend" is officially here and the Houston artist, activist and philanthropist promises a weekend full of community service and fun!
Trae The Truth posted the itinerary for the weekend, which includes a gas giveaway, giving ice cream to the homeless and a lot of partying.
Trae Day Weekend runs from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.
Trae Day Weekend
Thursday, July 21
- Noon — Trae throws the first pitch at the Astros game
- 1 p.m. — Gas Card Giveaway at private location. Individuals will be chosen at random. You must fill out a form for a chance to win.
- 4 to 8 p.m. — Kids Flip n Fun Trampoline Park Takeover: 5379 W Richey Road
- 7 p.m. — Ride with Trae Bike Ride: 301 Milam Street
- 11 p.m. — Welcome to Trae Day Weekend at Kamp: 6025 Westheimer Road
- 2 a.m. — After hours party at G5: 6333 Richmond Avenue
Friday, July 22
- 11 a.m. — Community event: Location TBA
- Noon — Free Gas Giveaway at private location. Individuals will be chosen at random. You must fill out a form for a chance to win.
- 2:30 p.m. — Giving away ice cream and cold products to the homeless: Corner of Chartres and Congress
- 8 p.m. — Trae the Truth Unplugged Concert with live band: 520 Texas Avenue
- Midnight — TraeDay official after party: 2401 San Jacinto Street
- 2 a.m. — After Hours party at Area 29: 9301 Bissonnet Street
Saturday, July 23
- Noon to 2 p.m. — TraeDay brunch: Private location
- 3 to 8 p.m. — TraeDay Family Funday Festival: 12131 Kirby Drive
- 7 to 9 p.m. — TraeDay Day Party: 1505 St Emanuel Street
- 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. — 90/2000s Party: 2402 Austin Street
- 2 a.m. — TraeDay Late Night Casino/Strip Club Party: 11078 Veterans Memorial #450
Sunday, July 24
- Noon to 3 p.m. — Celebrity kickball game: 6100 Main Street
- 4 to 6 p.m. — TraeDay Kickback Day Party: 2415 Main Street
- 6 p.m. — Funny By Nature Comedy Festival: 1204 Caroline Street
- Midnight — TraeDay Weekend Grand Finale: 3333 Raleigh Street
- 2 a.m. — After Hours Party at P10: 6134 Richmond Avenue