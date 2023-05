Two people, including a firefighter, were taken to area hospitals after being injured in a fire at Traders Village.

HOUSTON — Two people, including a firefighter, were taken to area hospitals after being injured in a fire at a northwest Houston market on Sunday.

Authorities said the fire broke out at the Traders Village on North Eldridge Parkway just after noon.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one building and quickly put it out.