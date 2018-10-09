HOUSTON – A tropical depression could form later this week when a trough currently over the northwest Caribbean Sea moves over the western Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center says disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and western Cuba are associated with a weak surface trough.
The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northwestward across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan Peninsula over the next couple of days with only slow development expected during that time.
However, upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive, and a tropical depression could form late this week when the system moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Monday.
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says it could be a flood threat for Houston, but its exact track would determine impacts and it’s far from certain, even just four days away.