Toyota Center touts 'Memorial Day Mayhem' as '1st mega concert since pandemic'

HOUSTON — Houston is gradually inching back to the normalcy it was before coronavirus.

Next month, hundreds if not thousands of people will gather at the Toyota Center for the venue’s first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toyota Center tweeted it is selling tickets for a Memorial Day Mayhem concert that is scheduled for May 29.

The flier posted to the arena’s Twitter page said this will be the “1st mega concert since pandemic.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: Toyota Center is excited to host the H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem on May 29th! Lineup includes @lildurk, @2chainz, @TRAEABN, @_YungBleu, @coi_leray and more! Tickets on sale tomorrow 4/9 at 10am!

⁰More Info: https://t.co/Pg4IuCBt82 pic.twitter.com/wNuixjfDBz — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) April 8, 2021

Even in the rain, hours before they went on sale, Martin Montano was in line, ready to buy.

“Tickets went on sale at noon. I showed up at 10 a.m. in the morning to get Bad Bunny tickets," Montano said.

And he wasn’t alone.

“It was an instant sellout," Montano said.

Sadly, he was out of luck.

“I didn’t get one," Montano said.

Bad Bunny tickets went on sale Friday and sold out in hours for a concert that’s not happening until next February.

“Everybody just sat outside in the rain, hoping and waiting for a chance," Montano said.

But some concerts are on the schedule for much sooner, including the one in May.

Clearly, Montano says, people are ready.

“I think so, yeah. Just as long as we do it safely, and wear your mask. Or if you’re vaccinated, then still wear a mask, but as long as it’s done safe, then I feel confident," Montano said.

From Justin Bieber to Harry Styles, it’s a whole list of A-list performers that will soon be back in the spotlight here in Houston.

On its website, the Toyota Center is still telling guests they have to wear masks, and capacity will be limited. At last check, it’s still 25 percent.

“Thankfully, they have rescheduled it, so I will be able to go see him," Dominique Lamitte said.

Dominque Lamitte will soon be back in the action as well.

“I think it’s going to be incredible. I think it’s going to be packed," Lamitte said.

He had tickets to see Luke Combs in 2020, but that concert got rescheduled to this October.

But he’s not sure how strict the rules will be by then.

“I don’t know what kind of restrictions they’re going to have for the show, but I really don’t think they’re going to be followed if there is," Lamitte said.