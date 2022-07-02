Tour de Tents warehouse declared 'total loss' after burning for 24 hours

Crews continue to monitor the warehouse, which was uninsured and declared a total loss after catching fire early Sunday morning.

GALVESTON, Texas — In Galveston, a giant structure fire at a tent warehouse had firefighters working around the clock.

Multiple fire agencies were called to Tour de Tents warehouse in the 300 block of 31st Street early Sunday morning.

It took crews two and half hours to put the fire out, but 12 hours later it reignited.

Flames could be see shooting from the roof of the warehouse as firefighters from Galveston, League City, Dickinson and other fire departments tackled the fire.

Fire officials say the warehouse was built 120 years ago with heavy timber under the concrete floor, and that’s what was burning when it reignited.

Crews brought in heavy machinery to break through the concrete floor.

"It’s basically a a subterranean fire," Galveston Fire Department Chief Charles Olsen said. "Just too dangerous to try to get in anybody or any equipment underneath there until we can get an excavator here."

No injuries were reported during the all-day fire.

The fire is under investigation but fire officials don’t suspect foul play. The warehouse was uninsured and declared a total loss.

Firefighters are expected to keep a close eye on the fire throughout Monday to make sure there are no hotspots that could flare up once again.