Tour de Houston 2022: What you need to know, including routes, start times

HOUSTON — Tour de Houston returns to the city on Sunday!

Cyclists have three options for the event: A 60-mile route, a 40-mile route or a 20-mile route. The 60-mile route is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m., with the 40-mile route starting at 8 a.m. and the 20-mile route starting at 8:15 a.m.

Those who choose to do the full 60-mile route will start at City Hall, ride west along Allen Parkway and through Memorial Park before heading northwest through Spring Branch and Cypress, turning around at Thornton Middle School and heading back to City Hall. The 40-mile route starts a bit further into the path at Landrum Middle School. Riders on the 60-mile route will start at Lee Elementary School.

The full route can be seen below:

"The annual bike ride is a Houston tradition. Thanks to continued support from the Apache Corporation we are able to bring it back after a two-year break, due to the pandemic,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Riders will enjoy the city’s premier biking event, traveling through some of the city’s great neighborhoods while supporting the growth and sustainability of our green spaces."

A post-ride party for the cyclists is tentatively scheduled for 10:30 a.m. back at City Hall.