'Top Chef' filming newest season in Houston

Season 19 brings the award-winning culinary competition show to Houston along with an all-star panel of judges.

HOUSTON — Houston, our moment has finally come.

"Top Chef," the acclaimed culinary competition show, is coming to Houston for its next season, according to Bravo.

Season 19 will bring back several "Top Chef" superstars as judges, including Houston chef Dawn Burrell, Tiffany Derry, Hung Huynh, Stephanie Izard, Melissa King, Kristen Kish, Kwame Onwuachi, Sam Talbot, Brooke Williamson and Claudette Zepeda.

Bravo hinted Houston was selected for its ethnically diverse and vibrant culinary scene.

"We hope to showcase the rich heritage of Houstonians through the food that defines them," the network said in a statement.

It's all exciting news for local fans of the show. The program has already featured other Texas cities like Austin, San Antonio and Dallas.