HOUSTON - After the July 4th holiday on Wednesday, there are still lots to do in the city to keep the fun times going through the weekend! Here are our Top 11 Things To Do This Weekend:

1. Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

The 'Stros are taking on the White Sox this weekend at Minute Maid Park. Cheer on the World Champs all weekend long. For tickets and more information, click here.

When: Friday, July 6 | 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, July 7 | 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, July 8 | 1:10 p.m.

Where: Minute Maid Park

2. Watch Disney's Moana at Family Movie Night

Grab a blanket or lawn chair and head to The Square at Memorial City for a screening of Disney's Moana on a 24’ X 14’ hi-definition screen with surround sound!

There will be complimentary popcorn but you can also stop by one of Memorial City’s great restaurants or food court beforehand and make a night of it. Also, you can enjoy the movie from the patio of either Maggiano’s or The Cheesecake Factory for the ultimate “dinner and a movie” experience.

When: Friday, July 6 | 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: 602 Memorial City Mall, Houston, TX 77024

3. Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC

Watch the Houston Dynamo take on Minnesota Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium. Tickets start at $24. For more information, click here.

When: Saturday, July 7 | 8 p.m.

Where: BBVA Compass Stadium

4. Top Gun 5 Charity Sand Volleyball Tournament

Bump, set, and spike your way to victory at the annual Top Gun 5 Charity Sand Volleyball Tournament at Wakefield Crowbar. The tournament is hosted by Houston Sports and Social Club and Wakefield Crowbar. Proceeds will benefit Team Rubicon and USO Houston. For more details, click here.

When: Saturday, July 7, 2018 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Wakefield Crowbar, 954 Wakefield Dr, Houston, TX 77018

5. 'Thirty Seconds to Mars' in Concert

Rock out to a roster of songs by Thirty Seconds to Mars, fronted by rocker star and actor Jared Leto, when they stop in Houston on the Monolith Tour. Openers include Walk the Moon, Flay, and Welshly Arms. For tickets, click here.

When: Friday, July 6 | 6 p.m.

Where: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6. Saint Arnold Pub Crawl in Downtown Houston

Saint Arnold’s annual pub crawl in Downtown returns, with punch card pickup at Market Square Park between 2pm and 3pm.

Potential stops along the crawl include Houston Flying Saucer, Conservatory, OKRA Charity Saloon, Molly’s Pub, Shay Mcelroy’s Irish Pub, BirdDog Saint, Bovine & Barley, Little Dipper, The Nightingale Room, Christian’s Tailgate Downtown, Batanga, Frank’s Backyard, Craft Beer Cellar, Boots ‘n Shoots, and El Big Bad. The event will finish off at Market Square Houston Park!

When: Saturday, July 7, 2018 | 2 pm to 7 pm

Where: Market Square Park, 301 Milam St, Houston, TX 77002

7. Vans Warped Tour '18 at NRG Park

Vans Warped Tour is coming to NRG Park July 8th! The line up includes We the Kings, All Time Low, 3OH!3, As It Is, Falling in Reverse, The Maine and more.

The full lineup can be found here and tickets can be found here.

When: Sunday, July 8th | 11 a.m.

Where: 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054

8. Fireworks Fridays at Kemah Boardwalk

Sit back and enjoy a spectacular free fireworks show synchronized to Top 40s Hits on Kemah Boardwalk every Friday this summer.

Following the show, visitors can enjoy extended hours for carnival rides, free souvenir cup refills after 9:30 p.m., and additional discounts on retail.

When: Friday, July 6, 2018 | 9:30 p.m.

Where: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

9. 'The Wedding Singer' Movie Screening at Bagby Park

Pack a picnic and head to Bagby Park for a free showing of the ‘90s Rom-Com, The Wedding Singer, starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler.

When: Saturday, July 7, 2018 | 8:00 pm

Where: Bagby Park, 415 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002

10. Take a Cistern tour underground Buffalo Bayou Park

Learn about the history of Houston’s water system during a tour of a new art installation located inside the park's Cistern that has been restored and re-purposed.

Visitors can check out a light show inside the cistern where 26 projectors will create a beautiful effect in the 87,000 square foot space. For more information, click here.

When: Tours are held throughout the weekend, click here for times

Where: 105 Sabine Street​, Houston, TX 77007

Provided

11. 4th Annual George Springer All-Star Bowling Benefit at Bowlmor Houston

Bowl a strike and raise money for Camp SAY, a summer camp for children who stutter, at the fourth annual George Springer All-Star Bowling Benefit. Tickets include a cocktail hour, where you can mix and mingle with Astros player George Springer and his teammates. Tickets start at $300.

When: Sunday, July 8 | 7 p.m.

Where: Bowlmor Houston, 925 Bunker Hill Road, Houston, TX 77024

© 2018 KHOU