Tomball joins effort to conserve water due to drought status

The City of Tomball says that residents should conserve water to "help our region" maintain a strong water supply.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball is now the latest city to ask its residents to conserve water.

Editorial note: The above video is from a related story.

City officials are asking all Tomball residents to begin conserving water on a voluntary basis due to the drought conditions in the area.

"We encourage all residents and businesses to begin practicing voluntary conservation strategies," Assistant City Manager Jessica Rogers said. "This will help our region to maintain a strong, resilient water supply system for continued local use and adequate fire protection during this hot and dry weather."

The city says that its Stage 1 Drought Condition gets triggered when total daily water supply demand exceeds 60 percent of its production capacity for three straight days.

Tomball officials aim to reduce the daily water demand by 10 percent through public education and the implementation of conservation measures.

The announcement of Tomball's drought plan comes after both Houston and Katy implemented similar measures.